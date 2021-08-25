Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated by US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a court order requiring the Biden administration to reinstate former president Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

The policy requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while they await hearings in U.S. courtrooms to determine their eligibility and status.

Fox News reports that Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer, three of the court’s more liberal justices, voted to accept the application to block the order.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement disagreeing with the ruling.

DHS has appealed the district court’s order and will continue to vigorously challenge it.

As the appeal process continues, however, DHS will comply with the order in good faith.

Last week, a federal judge in Texas ordered that the program be reinstated.

Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration’s request to put the order on hold.

Critics claim the "Remain in Mexico" policy is cruel and leads to migrants being put in danger in camps located over the border.

The Biden administration promised to end the policy and formally did so in June of 2021.

Missouri and Texas sued the administration, claiming that the way the policy ended was illegal