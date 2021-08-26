Local Man Regrets Not Getting Vaccine

COVID VACCINE AFTER GETTING THEVIRUS.JAMES CUTLER BECAME SO SICK -HE THOUGHT HE WAS GOING TO DIE.2 NEWS OKLAHOMA'S KATIEKELEHER... SHARES HIS STORY -AND HIS MESSAGE TO THOSEHESITANT ABOUT THE VACCINE.JAMES CUTLER DIDN'T FEEL THENEED TO GET ETH COVID VACCINE.BUT AFTER THE VIRUS NEARLYKILLED HIM - HE'S THINKINGDIFFERENTLY.PKGJAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"And you're sitting therethinking, if I wasn't so, sostubborn."WHILE HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER GOTVACCINATED - JAMES CUTLERDECIDED AIGANST IT.THINKING HE WAS HEALTHY - ANDTHAT HE WOULD BE OKAY.JAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"I try to stay in shape.

I don'thave any underlying medicalproblems. I don't drink.

Don'tsmoke.

Never used drugs.

And Idon't take any medication foranything.

So I thought man, I'mgood."BUT THEN - CUTLER'S SON BROUGHTCOVID HOMFE ROM SUMMER CAMP.JAMES' WIFE AND DAUGHTER DIDN'TGET IT - BUT HE QUICKLYDEVELOPED SYMPTOMS LIKE A HIGHFEVER - ACHES AND PAINS.AND HAD TROUBLE BREATHING.JAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"I walkedu ot the door a littlebit and I couldn't breathe.

Andthen my anxiety kicked in.

Andthen it made it worse."JAMES ENWT TO THE DOCTOR - BUTONLY GOT WORSE.HE HAD A HIGH FEVER FOR MORETHAN TWO WEEKS - AND LOST 15POUNDS.JAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"I feel like I'm a fighter.

ButI feel like there was a timewhere I told her I'm just aboutready.

I'm done.

I'm struggling.I'm hurting.

And you know, I'mabout ready to go."JAMES WIFE ASKED HIM TO KEEPFIGHTING.HE WAS AFRAID OF WHAT MIGHTHAPPEN IF HE WENT TO THEHOSPITAL.IT GOT TO THE POINT - WHERE HESTARTED PLANNING HIS FUNERAL.JAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"It's, you nokw, surreal then.Knowing that, you know, we'rebuilding a house and we'retrying to do all this and I'msitintg there telling her what Iwould want.

I was stupid.

And Idon't want that for nobody."AFTER BEING SICK FOR ABOUT THREEWEEKS - JAMES IS NOW BETTER.AND IS BACK AT WORK FOR THE CITYOF BARTLESVILLE.HE HAS A MESSAGE FOR THOSE WHOHAVEN'T RECEIVED THE VACCINE.JAMES CUTLER // RECOVERED FROMCOVID-19"I want people to know thisnai't the same one.

Please.

Ijust wtan them to look into it.Do what you think is best foryou and your family, but I thinkit's definitely worth a secondlook because it opened my eyes."Don' bte that person who waslike me and it was almost toolate."JAMES SAYS HE STILL FEELSLINGERING SIDE EFFECTS IN HISLUNGS.ONCE HE HITS 90 DAYS SINCE HE'SBEEN ICSK - HE PLANS ON GETTING