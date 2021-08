Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions has been sentenced to just over six years in prison for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin apologized and was sentenced Wednesday.

Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after being arrested last fall.

He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one who has pleaded guilty.