Renters scramble to find new housing, complex raises monthly rent by hundreds

Zachary Basquez is a single-father in Pueblo, and has been renting the same apartment for he and his 7-year-old son for the past four years.

He says he was "shocked" when he came home to find the notice below taped to his door, stating that their rent would be raised from $800.00 per month on a month-to-month lease, to $1,050.00.

If Basquez re-signs for a month-to-month lease, the base price is $1,350.00 per month for "convenience".