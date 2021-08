Delhi: Video emerges of gangsters consuming alcohol and snacks in police lock-up | Oneindia News

A video has emerged of a few men consuming liquor in a comfortable environment, in a police lock-up.

Reportedly, the men in the video are brothers Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

#MandoliJail #NeerajBawana #Delhi