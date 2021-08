Labour: UK must 'ramp up' counter-terrorism effort

Shadow Foreign Minister Stephen Kinnock has urged the UK to "ramp up" its counter-terrorism effort in the wake of increased terror threats in Afghanistan, accusing the government of being "asleep at the wheel".

The Labour MP also claimed the government had "spent years burning bridges" and called for an "alliance-based" foreign policy to tackle the ongoing crisis.

Report by Buseld.

