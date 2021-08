Stranger surprises Virginia girl with new bike after hers is stolen

A LONG WAY FOR A LYNCHBURGFAMILY.10-YEAR-OLD AALIYAH WILSONLOOKS FORWARD TO COMING HOMEEVERY DAY TO RIDE HER BIKE...AND WHILE HER MOM "KENA"BROUGHT IT INSIDE EVERY DAY -SHELEFT IT ON THE PORCH ONE NIGHTAND IT WAS STOLEN.HOPEING TO GET HER DAUGHTER'SBIKE BACK, KENA TURNED TOFACEBOOK.SHE SAYS SHEWAS SOCHKED BY THE COMMUNITY'SREPSONSE AND EVEN MORE SHOCKEDTO WHAT SHE WOKE UP TOFIND ALMOST A MONTH LATER.<"I LOOKED OUTSIDE AND THEREWAS A BIKE.THERE WAS A NOTETHAT SAID, TO THE YOUNG LADYWHOSE BIKE WAS STOLEN, WE'RESORRY THAT IT HAPPENED.HERE'S ANOTHER ONEF OR YOU."<"THANK YOU SO MUCH THAT WASREALLY THOUGHTFUL OFYOU I'M REALLY EXCITED TO RIDETHIS NEW BIKE THANK YOU."A PURPLE BIKE - AALIYAH'S NEWFAVORITE COLOR...A HELMET AND ACABLE LOCK WERE ALSO LEFT WITHTHE NEW BIKE