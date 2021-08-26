Here’s How You Can Help Your KidsSmoothly Transition Back to School
The school year has begun for many, marking a return to semi-normalcy after a tumultuous 2020-2021 school year.

Following a year of online classes and uncertainty, your school-age child may find it difficult to go back to in-person learning.

Here are nine ways you can help your kids smoothly transition back to school.

Get a fun, kid-friendly alarm clock to help them transition back to the early morning bus schedule.

Buy some fun face masks for your child to wear in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If your child is experiencing anxiety, download a meditation app to help them manage their mental health.

Set up a magnetic calendar or to-do list in their bedroom to help them visualize their schedule each day.

Get them a fun backpack that shows off their unique style.

Send them off with kid-themed hand sanitizer that they’ll be excited to use.

Organize a playdate with other children in their class in order to ease them into peer relationships.

Buy an organized, bento-style lunch box to make lunch easy to pack and fun to eat.

Make sure your child stays hydrated all day by sending them to school with a reusable water bottle