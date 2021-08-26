Here’s How You Can Help Your KidsSmoothly Transition Back to School

Here’s How You Can Help Your Kids Smoothly Transition Back to School.
The school year has begun for many, marking a return to semi-normalcy after a tumultuous 2020-2021 school year.
.
Following a year of online classes and uncertainty, your school-age child may find it difficult to go back to in-person learning.
.
Here are nine ways you can help your kids smoothly transition back to school.
.
1.
Get a fun, kid-friendly alarm clock to help them transition back to the early morning bus schedule.
.
2.
Buy some fun face masks for your child to wear in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
3.
If your child is experiencing anxiety, download a meditation app to help them manage their mental health.
.
4.
Set up a magnetic calendar or to-do list in their bedroom to help them visualize their schedule each day.
5.
Get them a fun backpack that shows off their unique style.
6.
Send them off with kid-themed hand sanitizer that they’ll be excited to use.
7.
Organize a playdate with other children in their class in order to ease them into peer relationships.
8.
Buy an organized, bento-style lunch box to make lunch easy to pack and fun to eat.
.
9.
Make sure your child stays hydrated all day by sending them to school with a reusable water bottle