But first we're talking moCandyman, remember that onlook in the mirror, he's gstory continues in a now gneighborhood with a new cadown with Yaya Abdul Mateetalk about the film, Candyin the mirror, he appearsand it kills you, who woulkids, you man, Candy man ca fresh take on the blooddirected by Nia Dacosta anOut Director Jordan peele.movie goers on their edgesequel introduces a new caTianna paris and Yaya Abduwho I recently chatted wityou know, I'm not a fan ofthe biggest scaredy cat evI got to watch the film anyour performance in the fiI feel like you've been evbecause you have such a, lof things that you're doinyou prepare for this role?of got to look at myself,get you know, sort of be lyou know, I'm an artist, Iuh sensitive about you knoI tend to uh over analyzedto lean a little bit morepersonal characteristics,obviously going to Chicagolearning about the historyCabrini Green and things lUh but for this one I triebit closer to some of my mI love that you know I wasyou know usually for exampfor Black Manta, you didn'and I want to know for thidid you rely on the fans tbit of background or did yNot so much because for thlook at a couple of films.Aquaman I really had to tureach so many comics and tthis one, luckily, you knowe had the you know the orthose and then figure outknow uh at my own spin inNow, if you're looking forwhile watching the movie,your ideas.

Favorite snackheads on social media.

Youolive oil and vanilla icesnack people should be eatwatching Candy man for suryou say what you want.

Butor olive oil is not a horrlove story.

If anything evit again, I'm holding down