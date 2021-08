As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Among The Young, Back-To-School Vaccine Clinic Brings Doses To West Baltimore

17-year-old Janiya Broaddus is ready for her senior year of high school.

She came to a back-to-school vaccination clinic at the Bon Secours Community Works building in West Baltimore and told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is ready to get her first vaccine.