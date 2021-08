High school in Sutter County returns to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

MORE DIFFICULT.

BUT OUR ROLEIN THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM ISTO HANDLE WHATEVER PATIENTNEEDS ARISE AND IN CENTERCOUNTY EAST NICHOLAS HIGHSCHOOL HAS SENT ALL STUDENTSHOME.AND RETURN TO REMOTETEACHING FOR NOW BECAUSE OFCOVID CASES THAT HAVE POPPEDUP THEIR FOX FORTY'S MELANIETOWNSEND SAYS THAT ALL THIS ISCOMING A STATE SENATOR DOCTORRICHARD PAN MAKES A PUBLICPLEA FOR MORE STUDENTS TO GETVACCINATED.ON A THURSDAY AFTERNOON,THIS OUTDOOR QUAD IT EASTNICHOLAS HIGH SCHOOL ISUSUALLY TEEMING WITH YOUNGSTUDENTS BUT TODAY THE CLOCKIS SILENT AS TEACHERS GIVELESSONS FROM EMPTY CLASSROOMSIN RETURN TO DISTANCELEARNING.THIS WEEK SUPERINTENDENTNEIL STENSON SENT THIS MESSAGETO PARENTS INFORMING THEM OF ARAPIDLY SPREADING OUTBREAK OFCOVID-19 AT THE SCHOOL WHICHWILL NOW BE CLOSED FOR THENEXT 10 DAYS.UNFORTUNATELY, A LOT OF THEPUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES TOCONTROL DELTA.

AND ARE NOTTAKING ACCOUNT OF OUR VIEWSAND OUR STUDENTS IN A VIRTUALCONFERENCE WITH STUDENT HEALTHAMBASSADORS SENATOR RICHARDPAN SAYS POLITICS AREOVERSHADOWING THE FACT THATTHE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS DELTAVARIANT IS BECOMING MOREPREVALENT IN SCHOOLS IN JUSTTHE LAST WEEK HOSPITALIZATIONSAND CASES AMONG CHILDRENCASES IN AMERICA AND ACCORDINGTO THE U.S. SET A PUBLICHEALTH DISTRICT NEARLY 2600CHILDREN RANGING FROM INFANTTO HIGH SCHOOL AGE HAVE BEENDIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19.IN ONLY 6% OF THAT AGEGROUP HAVE BEEN VACCINATED.LET'S BE VERY CLEARCHILDREN CAN GET SICK ANDCHILDREN TO EVEN DIE OF COVIDYESTERDAY AT LESS RISK LESS ISNOT 0.PRESIDENT OF THE SAN JUANUNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PAULOF THOSE AGREES MORE MEASURESNEED TO BE TAKEN TO GET THEAPPROPRIATE AGE GROUPS INLOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTSVACCINATED THIS INCLUDESVACCINE.

VERIFICATION ANDFORCING MASK MANDATESPROVIDING VACCINE CLINICS ANDPROVIDING REGULAR TESTINGOPPORTUNITIES.

284 CHILDRENATTEND EAST NICHOLAS HIGH THESUPERINTENDENT SAYS THEY AREDOING RAPID TESTING OFSTUDENTS AND STAFF, ANYONEINTERESTED IN A TEST SHOULDCALL OR EMAIL AHEAD OF TIME.MELANIE TOWNSEND FOX 40 NEWS.SO AGAIN ALL THOSE KIDS AREHOME RIGHT NOW IN PERSONCLASSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE