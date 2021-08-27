Ida takes aim at the northern Gulf coast prompting hurricane watches

Tropical storm Ida threatens to become a potent hurricane over the weekend.
Meanwhile storms rumble in the northern Plains and high heat bakes the Ozarks and northeast.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has your Friday forecast.
Tropical storm Ida threatens to become a potent hurricane over the weekend.
Meanwhile storms rumble in the northern Plains and high heat bakes the Ozarks and northeast.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has your Friday forecast.
Ida could become a major hurricane as it heads toward the northern Gulf coast this weekend
Heavy Rains, Winds
and Power Outages Occur, as Storm Elsa Batters Florida.
On July 6, tropical storm Elsa was..