Elected Leaders In Louisiana, Mississippi Urging Patience In Aftermath Of Devastating Ida

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the situation along the Gulf Coast and further inland, where power may not be restored for weeks due to the powerful storm.
CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the situation along the Gulf Coast and further inland, where power may not be restored for weeks due to the powerful storm.
Middle Tennessee first responders and volunteers are ready to roll up their sleeves and help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Watch VideoNew Orleans residents faced a massive cleanup effort and possibly weeks without power. Whole toppled trees blocked..