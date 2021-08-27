Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane impacting US Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring dangerous storm surge and flooding rainfall as it approaches the Louisiana coast as a major hurricane late this weekend.
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast details.
Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana Sunday
People in southern states of US urged to monitor progress of developing storm