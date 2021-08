Hot and dry across the plains with a few spotty showers over the mountains

Hot and dry weather will start to become the dominant weather factor across southern Colorado this weekend, but we still have a bit of energy left over for mountain thunderstorms. If we do see storms today, they will primarily be in the southern mountains of the San Juans, La Garitas, and along the Sangre De Cristos.

A stray storm is possible in the Wet Mountains, and also up north along the Rampart Range near Teller and western El Paso County.