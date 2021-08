Babur controversy: First Mughal vs glorified conqueror | Who was Babur? | Oneindia News

Babur receives much bad press in India and amid a historical drama based on the life of the first Mughal there is a controversy raging over the need to "glorify conquerors".

Here are some facts you should know about Babur.

#Babur #BaburFacts #BaburControversy