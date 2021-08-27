Kristen Stewart Debuts As Princess Diana in New ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Kristen Stewart Debuts As Princess Diana in New ‘Spencer’ Trailer.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated biopic dropped on Aug.

26.

A teaser poster, showing Stewart face down in an elegant ballgown, has also been revealed.

.

According to Deadline, the film, which was written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín.

According to Deadline, the film, which was written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín.

Follows "a critical weekend in the early '90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working.".

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married on July 29, 1981.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married on July 29, 1981.

Their romance was viewed as a real-life fairytale by many.

Their romance was viewed as a real-life fairytale by many.

But over the years, their relationship took a different turn, creating an ongoing public scandal.

But over the years, their relationship took a different turn, creating an ongoing public scandal.

After four years of separation, Princess Diana and Prince Charles finally divorced on Aug.

28, 1996.

But Diana's life was cut short when she died in a car accident at the age of 36 on Aug.

31, 1997.

But Diana's life was cut short when she died in a car accident at the age of 36 on Aug.

31, 1997