SPENCER Movie

SPENCER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold.

Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting.

Diana knows the game.

But this year, things will be profoundly different.

SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Directed by Pablo Larrain starring Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins release date November 5, 2021 (in theaters)