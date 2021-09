Afterlife of the Party on Netflix with Victoria Justice | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix comedy movie Afterlife of the Party, directed by Stephen Herek.

It stars Victoria Justice, Adam Garcia, Midori Francis, Spencer Sutherland, Timothy Renouf, Kiroshan Naidoo and Gloria Garcia.

Afterlife of the Party Release Date: September 2, 2021 on Netflix After you watch Afterlife of the Party drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!