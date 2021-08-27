Sarah's Walking Club | Morning Blend

This morning and that is tCertainly right here.

W FTcourse you can see here inus our traffic are much neBut over the last year youpeople and really have gaiI love this to get peopleour wonderful backyard.

WeGood to see you sarah.

Gooyou so much for having me.to be here, yep.

Walking ca year ago, it kind of cambecause of the pandemic.

JI was one of those ppleoeare too where I really onlclasses and I didn't go wathe pandemic.

Are you likeit just me?

Well, so I havbeen a lot in there.

But Imean people and what a blewe are, you know, but a loknow where to go.

Yes, exaI started walking more outplaces around Tampa that IAnd that kinofd made me wam I missing out on?

So thSarah's walking club and ngood morning Tampa Bay, weparks and trails around thinching close to 50 placesWell, let's go ahead.

Taketo feature one this morninan idea if they haven't seone?

Sarah?

This is FollyIt's a tiny charming placesomething special in the aMhm.

From the beautiful gadetails and the people inweon csider ourselves gardGary sottile of the Safetyis the site beautificationhis fellow members have bethe gardens here.

We thinkbutterfly garden in Pinellacre property off of them.over to the city in 2014 ain the city.

All right.

Itsteps in the easiest w taytrail is to face the barnIt's more of a rough natura couple splits in it.

Theyou to the other side of tthe way, you'll find lotsdetails that will make youthe most unique things herIf you've never heard of iexplain the wind phone isyou with people who have pon the phone and pick it uwith those people that youit is the only wind phoneand people come to the parA sense of peace can alsothis walking, meditative llike a butterfly.

When youyou're going to get a smilgoing to exhale And if youaround, they're going to beven be wearing no mats.

IIf you are interesteind vyou can find more informatin safety Harbor.

Sarah FiI love that.

So Sarah.

I hspent 40 years here in theknew that park existed, neof it.

Yeah.

You know whatrelatively new within theopened up and they've justin the last year.

So theregoing on that you might nothat's what I try to highlclub, trying to keep you aprimer things that I wouldknow, if it was my first tthat.

All right, let's talwhere people can follow yoYes.

Why do we have merchaclub Facebook group in Novwe've had more than 13,000is crazy.

I didn't even knthing that people would bejust been blown away.

I'vepride.

And so that's why waction news dot com slashto note that nobody is proeverything is priced at thYou gotta have merged.

Thayou know you've made it, Sabout the challenge and ththere's gonna be some spechere on abc as well.

Yes,done multiple challenges.a 30 minute daily walk chadid a step challenge in apchallenge in May and throuwe did a 10 parks in 10 wegoal for people to meet thvisited all of the parks ton Abc Action News, whichUh and so yes, the challenand all next week we're acrandom names and give outmerchandise to five peoplething Carly is that we doon saturday and sunday.

Itaround the bay Area and lochallenge.

Yes, Another grhas been such a fun experithe viewers as well.

And apeople more people up andthis great, beautiful areaThank you so much for haviit.

Alrighty.

Say I hope t