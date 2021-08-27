Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Department Stores

Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 2.5% and shares of Best Buy trading flat on the day.

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%.

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 2.5% and shares of Best Buy trading flat on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are department stores shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, trading lower by about 7.9% and Big Lots, trading lower by about 4.4%.