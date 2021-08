Vijayanagar empire whose ruler Babur recognised as 'most powerful' in India | Oneindia News

Twitter has debated noisily about Mughals all week but in this video we tell you about one of the grandest kingdoms of Southern India, a contemporary of the Delhi Sultanate and Mughals.

The Vijayanagar Empire remained for 300 years, nearly as long as the Mughals.

Learn about the legacy it left behind.

#Vijayanagar #History #IndianKingdoms