Two high profile ISIS targets killed

U.S. military confirm in a Pentagon briefing that two ISIS target were killed and one wounded in a counter terrorist airstrike.
U.S. military confirm in a Pentagon briefing that two ISIS target were killed and one wounded in a counter terrorist airstrike.
The United States killed two "high profile" ISIS targets and wounded a third in retaliation for Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul..
Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, before the Monstrance in Eucharistic Adoration in 2021. / Dennis..