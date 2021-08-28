Top 10 Stars Who Appeared in Rom-Coms BEFORE They Were Famous

We can't believe these stars appeared in rom-coms BEFORE they were famous.
Just Played: A Column About Vinyl Records #18
A look at the vinyl marketplace...
A crunch point is on the horizon for vinyl sales given the recent news that the..
Clash
We can't believe these stars appeared in rom-coms BEFORE they were famous.
We can't believe these stars appeared in rom-coms BEFORE they were famous.
Our countdown includes Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, Channing Tatum, and more!
A look at the vinyl marketplace...
A crunch point is on the horizon for vinyl sales given the recent news that the..