Paralympics 2020: Vinod Kumar bags bronze and Nishad Kumar clinches silver medal | Oneindia News

India's Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Discus throw F52 event on Sunday to win India its third medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

This is India’s third medal at the Paralympics 2020, before Kumar, Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar bagged silver medal.

