Ayushmann Khurrana - Tahira Kashyap's Love Story |Meeting By Coincidence To Support During Struggles

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana are one among the most romantic couples in B- Town and their jodi surely gives fans major couple goals.

But Did you know that Ayushmann had proposed to Tahira while they were appearing for their board Exams.?

Well do not miss this video as we bring to you one of the dreamy love stories you have ever witnessed.