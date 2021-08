Kabul Airport: Several rockets fired at the airport, White House confirms | Oneindia News

Several rockets were fired at Kabul Airport early on Monday.

Smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the north, where the Hamid Karzai International Airport is located.

White House in a press release has confirmed about the rocket attack at the Kabul airport.

