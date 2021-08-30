Stellantis Spotlight August 27, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending August 27, 2021, include Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep® Wrangler three-peat on the top 10 list for Autotrader’s Best Vehicles for Dog Lovers, Ram Truck releases offerings for the most advanced Ram ProMaster ever, Tuscadero joins the Jeep Wrangler exterior color palette for the first time and Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) pilot Matt Hagan takes his second victory of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Series season.