Stellantis Spotlight, August 6, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending August 6, 2021, include H1 financial results, the new "Life Lessons" Dodge brand commercial campaign and double victories for the performance brands and Don Schumacher Racing at the rescheduled 61st annual Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Winternationals Presented.