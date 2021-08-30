Mosquito State Movie Clip - The Itch

Mosquito State Movie Clip - The Itch - Plot synopsis: August 2007.

Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitoes breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

Directed by Filip Jan Rymsza.

Co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno.

Starring Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird), Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn), Jack Kesy (Claws) and Olivier Martinez (Texas Rising).

Premieres Thursday, August 26