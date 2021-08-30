Vinod Kumar loses bronze medal, declared ineligible in F52 event | Oneindia News
In an upsetting turn of events, Indian para athlete Vinod Kumar was declared ineligible for the bronze medal that he won at the discuss throw event on Sunday.

He lost the bronze medal at men's F52 discus throw event.

