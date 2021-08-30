For this list, we’ll be looking at the best easter eggs, callbacks and hints at future plotlines in the long awaited preview for "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Top 5 Amazing Details In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

It's finally here!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best easter eggs, callbacks and hints at future plotlines in the long awaited preview for "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Our countdown includes Spidey's black suit, familiar faces from the multiverse, and much more.

What was your favorite part of the trailer?

And did you catch the tribute to famous Spider-Man artist and writer Steve Ditko?