Mom lets son safely experience independence in solo bike ride on first day of school: 'Thi

The first day of school is often the first time kids go off to navigate the world on their own.This mom showed how she gave her little boy some independence without ever leaving his side.Taryn Newton is a mother of four boys.When it was her son's first day of school, he made a special request.The little boy wanted to ride his bike there.

The mom accommodated him, although she did have one caveat.As the boy cycled down the suburban sidewalks, the mom rode alongside him in her car.It was her way of giving him a little freedom while still keeping him safe.The touching video received 1.6 million likes and 6.9 million views."I wouldn't be able to drive through my tears," a user said