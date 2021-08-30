Rand Paul: Trump Hate Hinders COVID Research

Sen.
Rand Paul claims “hatred for Trump” is blocking studies of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in horses, as a potential cure for COVID-19.
Sen.
Rand Paul claims “hatred for Trump” is blocking studies of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in horses, as a potential cure for COVID-19.
After people began purchasing doses meant for horses in order to self-medicate for the coronavirus, the FDA warned against using..
Sen. Rand Paul told constituents Friday that hatred of former President Donald Trump has kept researchers from investigating the..