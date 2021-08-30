Butler Co. judge orders doctors to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin

A Butler County Common Pleas judge is ordering doctors at West Chester Hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, a drug commonly used as a livestock dewormer.
The case is one of a handful nationwide where courts have forced doctors to use Ivermectin, which is unproven in the treatment of..