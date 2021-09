Evening Weather - August 30

LAY ACROSS THEMIDSECTION OF THESTATE AS A COLDFRONT EDGESCLOSER TOKENTUCKY.WIDESPREAD LIGHTTO MODERATE RAINWITH EMBEDDEDSTRONGER STORMSWITH A FEWLIGHTNING STRIKESENSE OVER THELAST SEVERALHOURS.

FLOODINGHAS BEEN AN ISSUE,ESPECIALLINY THENORTHWESTERNBLUEGRASSCOUNTIES WITH THEPERSISTENT ANDHEAVY RAIN.

AS OFNOW, THE FLOODINGTHREAT IS LOWER,BUT WE'RE NOTQUITE FINISHED.

WEWILL SEE RAINCONTINUE TONIGHTWITHTHUNDERSTORMACTIVITY, BUT THEBIGGER STORY WILLBE THE REMNANTSOF IDA MOVING INTOKENTUCKY THROUGHTHE DAYTOMORROW.

IDA ISNOT EXPECTED TOBE A WIND THREATFROM THE STORMITSELF, BUTELEVATED WINDGUS ATSS HIGH AS25-35 MPH AREPOSSIBLE.

WITH THESATURATED SOILAND WET TREELIMBS, SOME WINDDAMAGE COULDRESULT.

THE BIGGERTHREAT WASALWAYS EECXPTEDTO BE THEADDITIONAL 2" TO 4"OF RAIN.

THE COLDFRONT STEERING IDANORTHEAST INCOMBINATION WITHTHE RAIN IT WILLPRODUCE WILLBRING THEPOTENTIAL FORFLASH FLOODINGTHROUGHWEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.

RAINWILL LEAVEWEDNESDAYAFTERNOON ANDEVENING AND WEWILL BE SET UP WITHHIGH PRESSURE FORTHE END OF THEWEEK BRINGING AFEW DAYS OF DRYWEATHER TO LETWATER LEVELSSUBSIDE.