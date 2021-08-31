How to prepare for potential flooding as storms from Ida move through Middle Tennessee

Rescue crews are urging people to be safe as severe weather and the chances of flooding approaches Middle Tennessee.
Nashville's Swift Water and Dive team is on standby should conditions escalate.
Rescue crews are urging people to be safe as severe weather and the chances of flooding approaches Middle Tennessee.
Nashville's Swift Water and Dive team is on standby should conditions escalate.
NEW YORK (AP) — “How can something like this happen?”
The plaintive question posed by a Queens resident whose..