Red Cross sends help out following Hurricane Ida

PEOPLE INCLUDING HERE INCALIFORNIA STEPPING UP TOHELP DURING THESE TRYING TIMES."I WAS JUST AT THE AIRPORT WITHPEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE UNID TESTATES ARIZONA, MICHIGAN,COLORADO, OKLAHOMA.

AND SO IT'SREALLY HEARTWARMING TO SEEPEOPLE COMING OMFRACROSS THE COUNTRY TO HELP WITHONE SPECIFIC AREA." NICOLE MAULWITH THE AMERICAN RED CROSSTOUCHEDDOWN IN LOUISIANA ON SATURDAY ..BEFORE IDA MADE LANDFALL AS ACATEGORY 4 HURRICANE THEFOLLOWING DAY."HERE IN BATON ROUGE I'M SEEINGDOWNED TREES ..

I AM SEEINGDOWNED POWER LINES..

ASIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF POWEROUTAGES.

WHICH IS REALLYREQUIRING THE COUNMMITY TOREALLY BE RESILIENT.

IT'S BEENABSOLUTELY HEART- WRENCHING TOSEE THE DEVASTATION."MAUL TRAVELED FROM THE CENTRALCOAST OF CALIFORNIA WITH AHANDFUL OF OTHER VOLUNTEERSREONSPDING TOTHOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS WHO NOWSEEK SHELTER ANDFOOD IN A TIME OF NEED."TO FLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY MAYSEEM CRAZY TO OTHERS..

BUTGOSH IT IS ONE OF THE MOSTMEANINGFUL MOMENTS OF MYLIFE TO BE ABLE TO HELP OTHERS."MAUL IS DOING THIS ALONGSIDE 350OTHER RED CROSS WORKERSTHROUGHOUT THE AREA WITHIN 60COMMUNITY SHELTERS..

ALLEXPERIENCING DIFFERENTCHALLENGES DEPENDING ONTHE LOCATION."AS ROADS START TO OPENASDEBRIS IS STARTI TNGO BECLEARED..

WHAT WE'RE FOCUSED ONNOW IS GETTING RELIEFSUPPLIES TO PEOPLE WHO NEED ITMOST.

BUT ALSO HELPINGTO SHELTER MORE THAN 2,500PEOPLE IN SEVERAL STATES."THE MASSIVE STORM SURGE BROUGHTUP TO 150 MILES PERHOUR DESTRUCTIVE WINDS TO PARTSOF LOUISIANA ONSUNDAY .

FOLLOWED BY HEAVYRAINFALL ..FLASH FLOODINGAND TORNADO THREATS.WHICH IS WHY MAUL BELIEVESTHERE'S STILL A LOT OF WORK TODO ON THE GROUND.."WE KNOW THERE'S A REALLY GOODCHANCE FOR PEOPLE WHOARE STILL GOING TO NEED OURASSISTANCE IN THE DAYS ..WEEKS ..

AND EVEN MONTHS TO COMEAS WE REALLY START TOE SETHE IMPACT FROM IDA."AND ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THECOUNTRY ..

SE OMCOUNTRY ..

SOMEVOLUNTEERS HAVING TO STAY BACKIN CALIFORNIA ..

DUETO THE ONGOING WILDFIRES.."WHETHER IT'S THE CALDORE FIREOR ANY OTHER FIRES INTHE STATE.

RIGHT?

WE JUST SAWTHE IMPACTS OF THE FRENCHFIRE.

AND SO WHAT WE'RE RELYALSEEING IS THAT DISASTER ISCONTINUING AND RELIEF BECOMESMORE IMPORTANT THAN ."EREVRED CROSS OFFICIALS ARESTRETCHED THIN RIGHT NOW