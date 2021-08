Tuesday noon COVID-19 update

UPDATES ON-AIR, ONLINE, AND ONMAKE SURE YOU TCHWA FOR OUR KMBC9 NEWS APP.A MAJOR MILESTONE IN THEPANDEMIC, ONE MILLION PEOPLE INTHE KANSAS CITY REGION ARE NOWFULLY VACCINATED AGASTINCOVID-19.FOR THE FOLKS AT "COMEBACK KC,"THAT’S GOOD NEWS, BUT ONLAYSIGN THAT THERE’S MORE WORK TOBE DE.ONTHEY HAVE BEEN LEADING THECHARGE TO GET PEOPLE VACCINATEDAND SAY WE’RE IN A NEW PHASE OFCHALLENGES, WHERE THE VACCINESARE AVAILABLE, BUT PEOPLE ARESTILL HESITA.NT