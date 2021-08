Tulsa area ministry looking for donations for Hurricane Ida victims

X"2 NEWS OKLAHOMA AT NOON"GOOD AFTERNOON AND THANK YOUFOR CHOOSING 2 NEWS OKLAHOMA ATNOON.I'M MIKE BRKS.OOA TULSA-AREA MINISTRY IS LOOKINGFOR YOUR HELP TODAY FOR VICTIMSOF HURRICANE IDATHEY'RE PREPARING TO SHIP MUCHNEEDED SUPPLIES TO LOUISIANA INTHE RECOVERY EFFORT.STARTING TODAY -- THEY ARECOLLECTING ITEMS AT ANTHEMCHURCH IN BROKEN ARROW.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 2 NEWSOKLAHOMA REPORTER BRADY HALBLEIBWITH HOW YOU CAN HELP.GOOD AFTERNOON MIKE --I'M HERE OUTSIDE ANTHEM CHURCHIN BROKEN ARROW WHERE IN JUST AFEW HOURS VOLUNTEERS HOPE TO BESORTINAG LOT OF ITEMS TO BESHIPPED TO LOUISIANA.SO FAR -- IT'S BEEN A SLOW START-- AND THAT'S WHY THEY'RE TRYINGTO GET THE WORD OUT.The group collecting the itemsis PRAYING PELICANS MISSIONS ANON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION THATconnects CHURCHES throughmissions work and to HELP THOSEPIMACTED BY NATURAL DISASTERS.ANTHEM CHURCH HAS AGREED TO LETTHEM STORE THE GOODS HERE BEFOREtheir SHIPPED OFF.ADAM AND CARISSA HILDEBRANDT --LEADING THE DRIVE -- SAY THEYHAVE BEEN IN-CONTACT WITH AIDPROVDERIS IN SOUTHERN LOUISIANAWHO SAY THERE ARE CERTAIN ITEMSTHAT ARE CRITICALLY NEEDEDRIGHT.SOME OF THOSE INCLUDE:BOTTLED WATERNON PERISHABLE FOODTARPSCHAINSAWSRAPID COVID TESTSHAND SANITIZERAND PLENTY OF OTHER ITEMS ASWELLADAM HILDEBRANT AND HIS WIFE --SAW THE DEVASTATION OF HURRICANEIDA - AND kNEW THEY HAD TORESPOND.Adam Hildebrandt, PrayingPelican Missions: "We know thatits important in this time to bethe hands and feet of christ andto show there is hope out thereeven what feels like a hopelesssituation."They're asking people to dropoff the items from FROM 11 T3Otoday.IF YOU'RE UNABLE TO MAKE IT HERETODAY -- THERE ARE PLENTY OFOTHER CHANCES YOU CAN DONATE.THEY'RE ALSO BE HERE WEDNESDAY10 TO 5.THURSDAY 1 TO 3AND SUNDAY 8 TO 1.TO SEE A FULL LIST OF ITEMS THEYARE SEEKING