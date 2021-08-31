Raw Video: Elizabeth Holmes Arrives at San Jose Courtroom

Once among the most powerful names in the Silicon Valley, Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes tumble from grace continues in a federal courtroom Tuesday as her fraud and conspiracy trial was set to begin with jury selection.
Once among the most powerful names in the Silicon Valley, Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes tumble from grace continues in a federal courtroom Tuesday as her fraud and conspiracy trial was set to begin with jury selection.
Selection of the jury that will decide the guilt or innocence of Theranos Inc. founder Elizbeth Holmes is expected to be completed..
Jury selection for the trial begins Aug. 31 in federal court in San Jose.