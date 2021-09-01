Memorial Service Held For Roseville Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee

Gee, 23, along with 12 other U.S. service members, was killed when a bomb went off at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.
Family, friends, and others came to pay their respects for a woman who lived an exemplary life.
The body of 23-year-old U.S. Marine Nicole Gee, along with the others killed in the blast, arrived back in America on Sunday. Gee..