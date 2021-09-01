Warm and hazy day with a cooler and rainy evening

Hot and hazy today before rain and thunderstorms move out of the mountains overnight.

We're going to be Weather Alert today for heavy rain and flooding potential across the mountains, mainly the Sangre de Cristos and the surrounding burn scars for our region.

Storms will start in the western and central mountains late this morning and slowly move east through the daytime.

We'll start to see storms jump out towards I-25 by the end of the day, but most of the rain along and east of I-25 will come after 6 pm tonight.

There could be some heavy rain and lightning along I-25 and the plains, but severe weather is not expected.