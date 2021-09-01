How 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero

Ever since he emigrated from China to Canada as a child, the star has blazed his own path.
Now he's about to soar to new heights as the first Asian Marvel superhero.
Ever since he emigrated from China to Canada as a child, the star has blazed his own path.
Now he's about to soar to new heights as the first Asian Marvel superhero.
From struggling actor to Marvel's first lead Asian superhero, 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu is ready to rule Hollywood - and to call..
The reviews are in for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios’ first solo superhero movie featuring an..