How 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero
How 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero

Ever since he emigrated from China to Canada as a child, the star has blazed his own path.

Now he's about to soar to new heights as the first Asian Marvel superhero.