Oakland Zoo Offers COVID-19 Vaccines to Lions, Tigers, and Other Animals

The Oakland Zoo has become the first zoo of its kind to offer a unique COVID-19 vaccine to its lions, tigers, bears, and other animals.

According to Storyful, the doses are from an 'experimental vaccine uniquely formulated for animals.'

