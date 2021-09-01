Piers Morgan Cleared by U.K. Media Regulator Over 'Potentially Harmful' Meghan Markle Comments
U.K. regulators Ofcom did acknowledge in their decision that Piers Morgan's March comments about Meghan Markle showed "apparent disregard for the seriousness of anyone expressing suicidal thoughts"