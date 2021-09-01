Piers Morgan Cleared by U.K. Media Regulator Over 'Potentially Harmful' Meghan Markle Comments

U.K. regulators Ofcom did acknowledge in their decision that Piers Morgan's March comments about Meghan Markle showed "apparent disregard for the seriousness of anyone expressing suicidal thoughts"
Piers Morgan says it was ridiculous he had to lose his job at Good Morning Britain over “genuinely-held opinions” about Meghan..
ITV has been cleared by media regulator Ofcom, which rejected a record 58,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan..