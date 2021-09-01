7 Countries Added to CDC's 'Very High' COVID-19 Travel Risk List

CNN Travel reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to regularly update its travel advisories list.

The latest update now includes Switzerland and Puerto Rico among the highest-risk destinations for travelers.

The CDC recommends that people should avoid traveling to any location designated with the "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" notice.

The agency also advises that anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first.

The list of Level 4 nations now includes:.

Azerbaijan, Estonia, Guam.

North Macedonia, Puerto Rico.

Saint Lucia and Switzerland.

According to the CDC's criteria, those destinations have all had over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health has reported 659 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past four weeks.

