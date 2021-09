Separatist leader SAS Geelani dies, the man who backed Kashmir militancy | Oneindia News

The face of Kashmiri separatist politics and former Hurriyat Conference chairperson Syed Ali Shah Geelani died at the age of 92 in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Hardliner, pro-Pakistan Geelani suffered from prolonged illness and reportedlly died of kidney failure.

