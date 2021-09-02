The Social Media Star With Giant Facial Tumours | BORN DIFFERENT

NICK, 20, from Inverness, Nova Scotia is a social media star with severe NF1 on his face.

He first started noticing the condition when he was seven to eight years old, and it has continued to progress since then.

Nick told Truly: “People say I look like a pug, but I take that as a compliment - I love pugs!" Nick has taken to TikTok to share his story with his followers and raise awareness, all with a touch of humour poking fun at his appearance.

Nick has had two surgeries to remove the patches of extraneous skin, and a total of 180 stitches were needed to help him recover from those procedures.

He has his third, most significant procedure upcoming which he hopes will remove some of the excess weight and help contribute to the research of NF1.

Today, Nick has roped in younger brother Chris to help him make some content, and the pair have something fun lined up their sleeves... https://www.instagram.com/nicksface1/?hl=en https://www.tiktok.com/@nicksface https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC6RqMtsR2o&ab_channel=taff