MorningLine: Impact of Eviction On Homelessless P.2

Recently, the Supreme Court ended the Biden's Administration Eviction Moratorium, possibly putting thousands at risk of being evicted.

On today's MorningLine, we talk to Professor Marybeth Shinn, with Vanderbilt University, about how this could impact Tennessee, and exacerbate the homelessness problem in our community.

Be sure to watch to learn more.